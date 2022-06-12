Blackpool favourite Jordan Gabriel linked with surprise move to Championship newcomers Burnley

Journalist Alan Nixon claims Burnley’s prospective new boss Vincent Kompany is targeting Gabriel as a potential replacement for Welsh international Connor Roberts, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Kompany has yet to be formally announced as Burnley’s manager due to work permit delays, but it’s understood to be a formality.

Gabriel is a key member of Blackpool’s squad and has made himself a firm fans’ favourite since moving to Bloomfield Road at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The right-back initially joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, competing with Ollie Turton during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season in League One.

Gabriel made 35 appearances that term, scoring once, as he helped Neil Critchley’s side reach the Championship via the play-offs.

The Seasiders then brought the former Arsenal youngster back to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal last summer, tying him down to a four-year contract with the option to extend by 12 months.

Burnley are thoughts to be admirers of Jordan Gabriel

While the fee was undisclosed, it was rumoured at the time it was worth in the region of £700,000, although it likely included various add-ons and clauses.

Gabriel was limited to just 21 appearances last season due to injuries, with his campaign being cut short in April when he suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to West Brom.

It was the 23-year-old’s second hamstring injury in as many months, having also been sidelined at the start of March.