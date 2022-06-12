Blackpool favourite Jordan Gabriel linked with surprise move to Championship newcomers Burnley

Read More
Journalist Alan Nixon claims Burnley’s prospective new boss Vincent Kompany is targeting Gabriel as a potential replacement for Welsh international Connor Roberts, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.
Kompany has yet to be formally announced as Burnley’s manager due to work permit delays, but it’s understood to be a formality.
Gabriel is a key member of Blackpool’s squad and has made himself a firm fans’ favourite since moving to Bloomfield Road at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.
The right-back initially joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, competing with Ollie Turton during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season in League One.
Gabriel made 35 appearances that term, scoring once, as he helped Neil Critchley’s side reach the Championship via the play-offs.
The Seasiders then brought the former Arsenal youngster back to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal last summer, tying him down to a four-year contract with the option to extend by 12 months.
While the fee was undisclosed, it was rumoured at the time it was worth in the region of £700,000, although it likely included various add-ons and clauses.
Gabriel was limited to just 21 appearances last season due to injuries, with his campaign being cut short in April when he suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to West Brom.
It was the 23-year-old’s second hamstring injury in as many months, having also been sidelined at the start of March.
He battled it out with Dujon Sterling for the right-back spot last season before his teammate returned to parent club Chelsea.