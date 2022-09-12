News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool given the green light for Saturday's game against Millwall

Blackpool’s trip to Millwall on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:43 pm

There had been concerns the fixture at The Den would have to be postponed due to police resources being stretched.

That’s because The Queen’s state funeral is being held two days later on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty is also due to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until Monday morning.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the capital in the coming days, it had been mooted that games being played in London during this period might have to be scrapped.

But following discussions with the Met Police and the EFL, it’s now been confirmed Saturday’s match will go ahead as planned.

Earlier today, the EFL confirmed match action will resume in midweek after the weekend’s programme was postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at the age of 96.

Saturday's game is due to go ahead, it has been confirmed

It means Michael Appleton’s side will return to action against Rotherham United on Wednesday night before taking on Gary Rowett’s men next weekend.

Prior to The Queen’s passing, Blackpool fans were unable to make the trip to Millwall via train due to a rail strike.

However, that has now been cancelled by the RMT as a mark of respect.

After Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough was postponed, Blackpool will get their first opportunity to pay their respects at the New York Stadium on Wednesday night.

A minute’s silence will be held before the game, while black armbands will also be worn. Flags will be flown at half-fast and the national anthem will be played.

