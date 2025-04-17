Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Bloxham states he’s determined to build on his early form with Blackpool as he eyes up a return to Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town back in January, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Seasiders.

It only took the forward a couple of games to become an instant fan favourite, with some high-energy performances at the top end of the pitch.

This included an impressive display away to Exeter City, where he both scored and assisted, as well as a memorable back flip celebration, as he formed a strong-looking partnership with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Ashley Fletcher.

His bright start was soon hit by a spell on the sidelines, and despite making his return to action last month, Bloxham is still waiting for his first start since the beginning of February.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, the lads have brought me in really well - I’m really enjoying myself,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve got more in me. It’s been tough since I got injured. The team has been doing well while I’ve been out, so it’s been hard to get back in.

“I can play on the left, on the right, or up front. At Shrewsbury I was mainly on the right, but here, I’ve adapted to playing striker quite well under the gaffer.

“Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) helped me out a lot - he’s been class this season, so it was good to start with him. He used to talk to me and tell me things, so I would just bounce off that. I feel like we had a link up.

“I felt like I had to come in and make a good impression. I need to be careful with the back flips because I might get injured but I think I’ve got it under control; Niall’s (Ennis) a few weeks ago was good too.”

Injury frustration

After featuring off the bench in recent games following his return from injury, Tom Bloxham could be given a starting spot on the right side.

Bloxham states it was frustrating to be out of action so soon into his Blackpool career after never really experiencing a lengthy injury before.

“It was frustrating, it was the first real injury I’ve ever had,” he admitted.

“It was tough at the time seeing the lads training. I just wanted to get back out there as soon as possible. I’ve done that now off the bench, so I just need to get my fitness back and pick up where I left off.

“I can’t wait to get that first start and show the gaffer. I’ve just to make sure I’m always ready to come on and make an impact. I’ve got to be patient.

“The gaffer (Steve Bruce) is class. He’s always speaking to me and telling me what I need to improve. He’s helped me out a lot since I’ve been here.”

Blackpool ambitions

Tom Bloxham (Photographer Rob Newell / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Bloxham admits he’s got big ambitions for his time at Bloomfield Road, and is hopeful he can be part of a successful period for the Seasiders.

“Blackpool are a big club, and I want to get them higher than League One - that’s the aim,” he stated.

“I’m here for three years, so I’ve got to settle down and work hard to take the club as high as possible.

“My biggest aim is to get promoted, I want to play in the Championship and the Premier League. I’m still young but I’m thriving for that.

“This is my biggest move away from home, especially for a long period of time, but I think I’ve adapted well. At the start, it was a bit tough, but now I’ve got used to it. I can cook the basics like pasta, but there’s meal preps here which I can take home, which is quite handy.”

