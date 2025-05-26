Matty Pearson, centre, is reportedly wanted by Bradford | Getty Images

League One transfer round-up as clubs gear up for transfer window opening on June 1

Another busy transfer window is expected at Bloomfield Road this summer as Steve Bruce finally gets the chance to put his real authority on the Blackpool side he inherited from Neil Critchley.

The former Newcastle and Aston Villa boss was able to start that process in January, with the likes of Tom Bloxham, Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis all arriving to bolster the Seasiders’ ranks for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Yet it’s the coming weeks and months that will really see the 64-year-old get to work in order to make Blackpool promotion contenders.

That’s already seen the Seasiders linked with moves for Sam Dalby and Grant Hanley as the transfer rumour mill starts kicking into gear. More news and speculation is inevitable the closer we get to the transfer window. But as we wait for Blackpool’s first move, who are their League One rivals being linked with?

Here’s the latest from around the division as clubs look to make their mark on the forthcoming transfer window.

Bradford in talks with Huddersfield centre-back

Bradford City’s preparations for life in League One are seeing them being linked with a move for experienced defender Matty Pearson.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after being told he’s allowed to leave Huddersfield, for whom he played 135 times for over the past four seasons.

The ex-Barnsley and Luton centre-back made 36 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions this season. Despite his importance to the team, though, he’s free to departin search of alternative employement.

That’s put Bradford, who finished third in League Two last season, on alert. So much so that, according to transfer guru Alan Nixon, talks are already under way to bring Pearson to Valley Parade.

Wycombe Wanderers linked with Pompey striker

Out-of-contract Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi | Getty Images

Wycombe have been tentatively linked with a move for out-of-contract Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi.

The Aussie striker is leaving Fratton Park as a free agent after just two seasons and after playing a key role in their League One title success in 2023-24.

During that campaign, the 26-year-old former Blues team-mate of Lee Evans scored nine goals in 26 third-tier appearances as he made an instant impact in English football following his move from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Yet his second season on the south coast was less productive, with Yengi unable to get regular game time under John Mousinho as they retained their Championship status with two games to spare. He also missed a large chunk of the season because if injuries picked up on international duty.

Indeed, his 2024-25 campaign consisted of 14 league appearances and zero goals.

That, though, hasn’t stopped the Socceroo from being linked with a move elsewhere. According to the Bucks Free Press, Wycombe - who missed out on promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs - could be keen on the front man.

