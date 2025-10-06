The search for Steve Bruce’s successor as Blackpool manager is well and truly under way, following his sacking on Saturday night.

The bookies have already been drawing up their shortlists of contenders for the vacant position at Bloomfield Road. Meanwhile, the Gazette also understands there’s been expressions of interest in the role that Bruce held for the past 13 months.

No decision is expected, though, until after Saturday’s game against Stockport County at the earliest - a game which will see Stephen Dobbie take temporary charge of first-team matters.

That means the Bloomfield Road faithful cannot expect a swift decision by the club as they search for the right candidate to take them forward.

Yet that doesn’t mean the fans can’t express their views on who should replace Bruce at the Blackpool helm.

Indeed, plenty of names have been offered up after we took to social media to ask supporters who would be their preferred option as the next manager of the Seasiders.

Some can be considered more far-fetched than others. However, there remains a good blend of potential candidates to chose from as the Blackpool faithfiul have their say on what they’d like the club to do in the days and potentially weeks ahead.

See if you agree or disagree with some of the names put forward.

1 . From left to right: Duncan Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Ian Evatt and Michael Carrick From left to right: Duncan Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Ian Evatt and Michael Carrick | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Steve Thompson Thr 60-year-old knows Bloomfield Road well, after taking the reins four times as caretaker boss. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Richie Wellens The former Blackpool defender is currently in charge of Leyton Orient, whom he took to last season's League One play-offs final. The 45-year-old has lifted the League Two title twice - with the O's and Swindon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Steve Evans The former Leeds United, Peterborough United, Rotherham and Stevenage boss is currently out of work. The Scot has enjoyed promotion success with the Millers and Stevenage in the past. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Wayne Rooney The former Manchester United and England forward is currently out of work after failed managerial spells at both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. | Getty Images Photo Sales