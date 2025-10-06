We asked AI to name who the next Blackpool manager could be - including former Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic men
Blackpool are looking to find Steve Bruce’s successor at Bloomfield Road after he was sacked on Saturday afternoon.
The 64-year-old departed the Fylde Coast with the Seasiders occupying 23rd position in League One after a horrendous start to the new season, which had seen them pick up just three wins in 11 matches.
But, the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the ex-Newcastle United and Birmingham City man, who left after just 13 months in charge.
With the search for his replacement well underway, there have already been a few names who have appeared in the running, with Ian Evatt the current favourite.
We decided to put Artificial Intelligence to the test to see who the next potential manager could be - and it’s fair to say some of the names are interesting to say the least...
Here’s what X’s Grok tool had to say.
Introduction
Blackpool FC, currently competing in EFL League One, parted ways with veteran manager Steve Bruce on October 4, 2025, following a dismal start to the 2025/26 season.
The club is now seeking a fresh approach to stabilise the squad and push for play-offs, drawing on candidates with proven EFL experience, ties to the club, or innovative styles suited to Bloomfield Road.
Based on recent reports from betting markets, pundit analyses, and football outlets, here are my predictions for the top potential candidates. These are informed by their availability, track records, and links to Blackpool or similar clubs.
I've prioritised realistic options in the lower EFL tiers, focusing on those mentioned across multiple sources as frontrunners.
Ian Evatt
Why? Evatt's modern style could unlock Blackpool's underperforming attack (just 8 goals in 10 games this season). His local knowledge and stability at League One level make him the favourite.
Lee Bowyer
Why? Bowyer's no-nonsense approach thrives in adversity, ideal for Blackpool's current turmoil. At 48, he's ambitious for a Championship return via promotion.
Ruben Selles
Why? Ambitious hire for Blackpool – Selles' youth development focus could rebuild the squad long-term, though his recent Championship struggles add risk.
Ian Holloway
Why? Nostalgia factor huge – fans crave his "right here, right now" energy to rally a dispirited side. At 62, a sentimental return could boost crowds and morale.
Michael Carrick
Why? Carrick's progressive play (high pressing, fluid attacks) suits Blackpool's talented but inconsistent roster. A step down from Championship, but his availability rumors make it plausible.
Luke Williams
Why? Williams could "reignite" Blackpool's lost spark, emphasizing quick transitions to exploit wide areas. Proven at climbing EFL ladders.
Leam Richardson
Why? Richardson's organisation would shore up Blackpool's leaky defense (15 goals conceded in 10 games). A pragmatic choice for mid-table security.
Jack Wilshere
Why? Youth-focused hire to integrate Blackpool's prospects; his Arsenal pedigree brings modern coaching methods, though EFL inexperience is a gamble.
AI’s top prediction
AI says: I'd back Ian Evatt as the frontrunner. His Blackpool playing history, recent League One success, and unemployed status make him an easy, low-risk appointment. Expect an announcement within 7-10 days, possibly before the international break ends. If they swing ambitious, Selles could surprise for a tactical overhaul.
Your next Blackpool read: Two things Steve Bruce got right as Blackpool boss - and two costly factors that went against him