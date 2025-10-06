From left: Sean Dyche, Ian Holloway, Jim Goodwin, Charlie Adam. placeholder image
From left: Sean Dyche, Ian Holloway, Jim Goodwin, Charlie Adam. | National World

Next Blackpool manager odds: Surprise new name emerges with former Everton boss in running

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST

Blackpool are continuing their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

The Seasiders, of course, sacked the 64-year-old on Saturday afternoon after a terrible start to the League One season.

The former Newcastle and Aston Villa man departed the Fylde Coast with the side occupying 23rd position following their 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

But the search for his successor is well underway, with a host of names already emerging as potential contenders.

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from BetVictor to see who the bookies currently view as favourites.

Your next Blackpool read: Should Blackpool look to familiar face for next boss - with interest from ex-QPR and Derby County man

Latest odds: 25/1.

1. Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

2. Dave Challinor

Latest odds: 25/1. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

3. Grant McCann

Latest odds: 25/1. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

4. Anthony Barry

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

5. Paul Cook

Latest odds: 25/1. Photo: Leila Coker

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

6. Pete Wild

Latest odds: 25/1. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice