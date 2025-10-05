The Seasiders suffered their seventh defeat in 11 games on Saturday afternoon, falling to a disappointing 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

The result was the final nail in the coffin for Steve Bruce, who was sacked just hours after the full-time whistle at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old departs the Fylde Coast after 13 months in charge and leaves the club 23rd in League One.

With the search for his successor well underway, where could Blackpool finish this season under new leadership?

Using the latest data from Opta, here’s how they predict the final League One table to look in May.