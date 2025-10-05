Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season after Steve Bruce's sacking.placeholder image
Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season after Steve Bruce's sacking. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Supercomputer predicts final League One table - and where Blackpool finish after Steve Bruce sacking

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST

Blackpool’s terrible start to the League One campaign continued on Saturday.

The Seasiders suffered their seventh defeat in 11 games on Saturday afternoon, falling to a disappointing 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

The result was the final nail in the coffin for Steve Bruce, who was sacked just hours after the full-time whistle at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old departs the Fylde Coast after 13 months in charge and leaves the club 23rd in League One.

With the search for his successor well underway, where could Blackpool finish this season under new leadership?

Using the latest data from Opta, here’s how they predict the final League One table to look in May.

Your next Blackpool read: The six obvious names that will be linked or considered for the Blackpool job after Steve Bruce exit

Predicted points - 47.

1. 24th: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 47. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 49.

2. 23rd: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 51.

3. 22nd: Rotherham United

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 52.

4. 21st: Exeter City

Predicted points - 52. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 54.

5. 20th: Blackpool

Predicted points - 54. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 54.

6. 19th: Port Vale

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceLeague OneBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice