Blackpool boss Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Blackpool fans have been demanding a change in manager after watching Steve Bruce’s side record a seventh league defeat of the season - this time against AFC Wimbledon

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

And there’s one stand-out, common theme among the posts on X - Steve Bruce’s position as manager of the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Birmingham boss has been in the Blackpool dugout since September 2024, following the club’s disappointing start to last season under Neil Critchley.

A huge summer of recruitment had many of the Bloomfield Road faithful dreaming of a promotion charge and a return to the Championship come the season’s end.

However, with the Tangerines now sat 23rd in the League One table after 11 games and following a seventh league loss of the campaign against the Wombles, those dreams are turning into nightmares as League Two football looks a more likely destination.

With that in mind, fans are now demanding a parting of ways, with many believing the time is right to cut ties with the 64-year-old.

In truth, it’s the last thing supporters will want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many are off the opinion that the club now has no other choice as results and performances on the pitch alarmingly continue to fall well below expectations.

What Blackpool fans have been saying since defeat against AFC Wimbledon

Here’s what fans have been saying in the aftermath of a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon, who had never won at Bloomfield Road until today.

@GrahamSmit96107: I’m not one for sacking managers but unfortunately Steve Bruce has to move on. Only way we are going is to League 2.

@beardall_callum: Backed him to the hills, but he has to go. Worst I’ve seen us in 24 years of going, absolutely shambles. I trust you Mr Sadler to make the right call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jakemillard21: This is so demoralising. A pre-season full of hope and optimism, and yet everything that could possibly go wrong, has. Smallest squad in the league with the most injuries yet we play walking football on a weekly basis, baffling. Excruciatingly bad.

@SamSutton17: Lots of negatives but we’ve got to give Bruce more time, it’ll click soon.

@SalisburyDan: Another gutless performance against better organised, fitter opposition. The easiest away game they will have all season against a team who are supposedly meant to be top six material. Whatever Bruce is doing is not and has not been working. He needs to go now.

@BrianSh67444589: It’s probably time up but some of these players have to accept some responsibility… they are playing with the Tangerine shirt on which should instill some personal pride… looks like some are just collecting a wage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HereLiesJeff: SB has to go tonight. No post match interview or anything. Get him straight to the office and get it done. Lovely bloke, wish it had worked, but time to put it in the hands of someone who can get the quality in this squad firing.

@ScribblerKeith: I think the players want to see Bruce gone judging by today's 'performance'. Playing Brown at right back while Lyons is on the bench should be a sackable offence in itself tbh.

@TangerineCMS53: 0.09 xG. That should be a sackable offence regardless of the rest of the long list of reasons – Poor tactics. Poor selection. Poor subs. Poor recruitment. Poor decision making. Spent a fortune on absolutely nothing. 11 games & it gets worse every week. No reason not to change it now.

@TangerineRob: Playing 1 up front in a must win game. Changing the shape and system several times and expecting it to work. Constantly playing players out of position. All completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@wusself33845: Players looking frustrated, hands on hips, no cohesive structure, no plan, change of tactics left right and centre, players out of position, pumping it long and hoping for the best. We look like a non-league team.

@jamie_cros83896: This is on Bruce. Three players are out of position at the start, with players on the bench that should have started. He can't use "well, we got injuries, so that's why I chose the starting 11."

@mickeydale53: All the best to you and your family Steve but it’s enough now, change has to come today! That was atrocious.

@BH2211FC: It’s game over now for Bruce and company. The majority of us have had enough. I’m just past getting angry now. Sadler just do the right thing for every fan who goes to games home and away and just sack him please! This can’t continue. Simple as.

For your next Blackpool read: Blackpool player ratings V AFC Wimbledon: Threes and fours in spineless Bloomfield Road display