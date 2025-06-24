George Honeyman is set to sign for Blackpool. | Getty Images

Blackpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Millwall midfielder George Honeyman.

The 30-year-old is out of contract this month in south London - although had been offered fresh terms to remain at The Den.

Honeyman is poised to become Steve Bruce’s latest addition in the window, having already confirmed the arrivals of Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall earlier in the month.

After five years in the Championship, the Sunderland youth product will return to League One with a wealth of experience.

The attacking midfielder’s last season in the third tier was a successful one, playing an instrumental role in Hull City’s 2020-21 title-winning campaign.

Honeyman scored four goals and registered 16 assists for the Tigers, who were promoted along with Blackpool and Peterborough United.

After being nominated for the League One manager and player awards in October 2020, Grant McCann, who was at the MKM Stadium helm at the time, knew the heights the midfielder could achieve.

Grant McCann on reported Blackpool target George Honeyman

Speaking to our sister paper, The Yorkshire Post, in October 2020, the former Hull boss said: ‘It is not about me, but everybody mucking in and it is a collective effort, really.

‘It is obviously nice to be recognised, but I am more pleased that George has been personally and one of my players has because I think he has started the season very well and looks a million dollars at the minute with the way he is playing.

‘Everything we do here is about the team and everybody making sure we have a real collective effort.

‘George has started the season really well; in fact he finished last season really well and has just taken it on to another level, really.

‘He is enjoying the position he is playing in now and getting more of an understanding of it. Last season, it was a wee bit in and out for him and maybe tough in leaving Sunderland, a club he was at for his whole life and it probably took him time to adapt to coming to a new club.

‘I think George would admit that himself. But I think he understands now and he is flying and every day in training, he is like a man possessed with the way he trains and runs and he is taking that onto the pitch at the moment.’

After his 20 goal contributions in Hull’s title-winning campaign, Honeyman departed the MKM Stadium 12 months later after an impressive maiden season in the Championship.

The former Sunderland talent signed for Millwall in July 2022, where he went on to net three goals and amass 11 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for the Lions.

Last term, Honeyman registered seven goal contributions in 40 league outings as Alex Neil’s men finished eighth in the second tier.