Blackpool have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor this summer.

Reports in the past week have suggested the Seasiders are interested in making a move for the 21-year-old this summer, with his future unclear.

Football League World suggested earlier in the week that Steve Bruce’s side were ‘lining-up’ a move for the young forward, who spent last term on loan with rivals Wigan Athletic.

Taylor netted 11 goals and provided seven assists during his season-long stint in League One with the Latics and was awarded the club’s Player of the Year award.

But, Blackpool do face interest from elsewhere in the Forest frontman, with Championship sides reportedly circling.

EFL Analysis’ transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has since revealed a number of second-tier suitors are looking to land the striker on a permanent deal in the transfer window.

The article claims Taylor will depart the City Ground before deadline day on September 1, with his future now away from the Premier League outfit.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion man still has two-years remaining on his current deal with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men after penning fresh terms last summer.

Having come through the ranks with Forest, the in-demand forward has registered just one substitute appearance for his boyhood club, coming in a Carabao Cup victory against Grimsby in 2022.

What Steve Bruce has said about Dale Taylor

Blackpool had also been linked with a move for free-agent striker Michael Smith earlier in the week, but that avenue has no closed after the experienced striker made the move to Preston North End.

The Seasiders boss told The Gazette: “Both are very good players, and are the sort of calibre that we are looking at,” he said.

“It’d be unfair for me to start mentioning names of individuals, but that’s the sort of level of player we are looking at to help us for what is going to be a really tough campaign ahead.

“We’d all love someone 20 or 21, everyone enjoys a young ‘un. We’ve done very well with the young players we have brought forward.

“Let’s see what becomes available, we’re just getting ready to go to work, and let’s see.”

