Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor and former Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith this week.

Steve Bruce admits the strikers linked with Blackpool this week are the level of player the club should be looking at.

The Seasiders are currently short in the attacking department, with less than two weeks to go until the start of the League One season.

In Saturday’s friendly against West Brom, Ashely Fletcher and Niall Ennis started up front, while Kylian Kouassi and teenager Terry Bondo featured off the bench.

Winger Tom Bloxham is also capable of playing as a striker, but with a shortage in the wide areas as well, it’s unlikely he’ll be moved away from the right.

Links with Forest youngster

Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor. | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor was one of the players to be linked with Blackpool last week, with Football League World reporting the interest.

The 21-year-old has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Smith available after Wednesday exit

Michael Smith (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Michael Smith was the other striker linked with a move to Bloomfield Road last week.

The 33-year-old is available as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday by mutual content, amid the Owls ongoing ownership issues.

Prior to this, Football League World had reported that the forward was of interest to the Seasiders, as well as Wrexham.

Smith has vast experience on his CV, having represented the likes of Portsmouth and Rotherham United in the past.

Meanwhile, he was also part of the Wednesday team that won promotion to the Championship in 2023, scoring a total of 32 goals in 127 appearances.

Bruce comments on pair

Steve Bruce | National World

While not directly commenting on either player, Bruce admitted they were the level of player Blackpool wanted.

“Both are very good players, and are the sort of calibre that we are looking at,” he said.

“It’d be unfair for me to start mentioning names of individuals, but that’s the sort of level of player we are looking at to help us for what is going to be a really tough campaign ahead.

“We’d all love someone 20 or 21, everyone enjoys a young ‘un. We’ve done very well with the young players we have brought forward.

“Let’s see what becomes available, we’re just getting ready to go to work, and let’s see.”

