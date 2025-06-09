Striker Sam Dalby is reportedly close to sealing a free-transfer move to Bolton | Getty Images

A catch-up on all the latest transfer developments involving Blackpool’s League One rivals.

Blackpool have enjoyed a busy start to the summer, with manager Steve Bruce welcoming two new additions to Bloomfield Road to date.

Defensive duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe have both completed free transfer moves to the Seasiders from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

And with Millwall midfielder George Honeyman also reportedly on the boss’ wanted list, Blackpool are far from done when it comes to transfers.

With Bruce & Co keen to build on last season’s ninth-place finish, there’s clearly plenty still to be done on that front. But it’s the same elsewhere in the division, with all clubs determined to use the next few months to rebuild.

With that in mind, here’s the latest League One transfer news as Blackpool’s rivals seek ways to strengthen over the summer.

Blackpool target closing in on Bolton move

Blackpool-linked Sam Dalby is reportedly closing in on a move to Bolton Wanderers.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Wrexham striker has agreed terms on a move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium and was with the Trotters today (Monday) to complete his medical.

The 25-year-old will move to Bolton on a free transfer after turning down the Red Dragon’s offer of a new deal.

The switch follows the former Southend forward bagging 15 goals while on loan for Scottish Premiership side Dundee United last season.

That represents his best campaign in front of goal - and prompted Seasiders boss Bruce to travel north of the border to check out Dalby for himself last term.

Former Seasider wanted by Wigan Athletic

Former Blackpool midfielder Antony Evans | Getty Images

Former Blackpool loanee Antony Evans is supposedly wanted by Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder, who last summer completed a £450,000 move from Bristol Rovers to Huddersfield, is reportedly free to leave the Terriers on either a permanent basis or loan this summer, with Latics boss Ryan Lowe an apparent admirer.

On Monday, Wigan completed the free-transfer signing of Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray, with the 26-year-old signing a two-year deal with the League One side after turning down the offer of a new Killie contract.

And the Latics could follow up that arrival with a move for Evans, who was unable to repeat his heroics for the Gas at Huddersfield last season.

Indeed, after finishing the 2023-24 season with six goals and six assists from 43 Bristol Rovers games, the 26-year-old could only muster two goals and six assists last term as the Terriers finished 10th the League One stadnings.

Evans featured 12 times for Blackpool while on loan from Everton during the 2018-19 season.

Luton ‘close’ to signing Millwall midfielder

Luton Town are looking to bolster their chances of an automatic return to the Championship with a free transfer move for Millwall midfielder George Saville.

The Northern Ireland international is leaving The Den after making 176 appearances for the Lions during his fourth stint at the London club.

Terms on a new deal could not be thrashed out with Alex Neil’s side, allowing the 32-year-old to walk away for nothing,

The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man made 49 appearances for Millwall last term.

According to former South London Press reporter Richard Cawley, a move to Kenilworth Road ‘is close’.

