New Blackpool boss Ian Evatt makes honest admission after Bolton Wanderers sacking

Blackpool announced Ian Evatt as Steve Bruce’s successor on Tuesday morning.

Ian Evatt believes he feels revitalised after taking a nine-month break from football following his Bolton Wanderers sacking in January.

And the new Blackpool boss has earmarked exciting aims for his Bloomfield Road project.

Evatt, of course, makes an emotional return to the Fylde Coast after enjoying an impressive seven-year stint with the club during his playing career.

After hanging up his boots in 2018, the Bloomfield Road academy product would go on to manage Barrow before a successful stint in charge at Bolton, which included EFL Trophy success as well as twice reaching the League One play-offs.

Following his dismissal from the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January, the new head coach spent nine months out of the game before being appointed as the Seasiders’ new man.

Ian Evatt: ‘I needed a break’

And Evatt has opened up on his much-needed break from management and is adamant he is ready for the next challenge in his career.

‘I needed a break, I’d been in the game almost 27 years without a break because I’d gone from playing straight into being a coach.

‘Being able to spend some time on yourself again and understand what’s been achieved, what could’ve been better and I’ve managed to do that and work on the things I want to improve and improve my knowledge of the game holistically in all aspects.

‘I think I’ve done that and I’m ready to go again.’

And the new head coach has pinpointed what supporters can expect from his side as he stamps his identity on the squad.

What Blackpool fans can expect from Ian Evatt’s side

Ian Evatt | Blackpool FC

‘I’m here to win football matches, it’s as simple as that’, he added.

‘It doesn't matter the historics of what’s been achieved as a player or the things we've done together before. I’m here on merit to win football matches for this football club.

‘That is my aim is to focus on improving the players’ confidence levels, making us a more aggressive team.

‘I want us to be on the front foot, I want us to attack with and without the ball and really get the mindset and mentality into the players very early on.

‘Just reinforcement all of the time, positive messages, get the fans backing us because I know the difference they can make and once all of that happens, hopefully we’ll start to progress up the table.

‘It’s going to be small, incremental stages, we can’t go from zero to 100 but we’re going to make sure we have the small wins initially.

‘We're going to make sure the players have a clear plan of what’s required with and without the ball and if we can attack with and without the ball we’re going to start winning matches because I know this is a very talented squad.’

