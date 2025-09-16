Blackpool lost 1-0 to Northampton in their latest League One outing on Saturday as their poor start to the new league season continued

Blackpool will be unable to look towards the free-agent market for potential solutions for their early-season problems.

That’s because the Seasiders’ squad limit is at full capacity, with the Bloomfield Road outfit maximising the player limit all League One clubs must abide by following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Football League clubs had to submit the final make-up of their new-look squads within a certain timeframe of the last trading period ending on September 1.

For Blackpool and other League One clubs, that meant registering no more than 22 players over the age of 21, with all loanees included in that number irrespective of their age.

Manager Steve Bruce made full use of the transfer window by bringing in 13 new arrivals and allowing eight first-teamers to leave on either permanent deals or on loan.

It allowed the former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss to fully stamp his authority on the squad he inherited from predecessor Neil Critchley last September - although Malcom Ebiowei has since left by mutual agreement following his move from Crystal Palace and just three appearances for the club.

There remain plenty of eligible players out there without clubs who would no doubt jump at a chance of a contract offer at Bloomfield Road and the chance to work with Bruce.

But any plans struggling Blackpool might potentially have to call on extra help in the form of a free-transfer signing - or an emergency goalkeeper from another club - ended when they submitted a full 22-man squad to the powers that be at the EFL earlier this month.

Blackpool’s squad list

Josh Bowler will be looking to make an impression on his Blackpool return.

All remaining 12 players who Blackpool recruited in the summer - including deadline day signings Josh Bowler and Scott Banks - are named in their official 22-man squad list. Meanwhile, the remaining 10 are players who the club held on to over the summer.

The squad list is as follows: Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Jordan Brown, Josh Bowler, Oli Casey, Hayden Coulson, Niall Ennis, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, George Honeyman, Fraser Horsfall, James Husband, Michael Ihiekwe, Andy Lyons, Albie Morgan, Franco Ravizzoli. Dale Taylor, Emil Hansson, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray and Danny Imray.

Six players, who Bruce can call upon at any time, have been named in the under-21 list: Harvey Bardsley, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, Johnson Opawole, Theo Upton and Billy Whaite

Blackpool’s season to date

Bruce’s side currently sit second-from-bottom in the League One table on four points following five defeats in their first seven games.

Their less-than-impressive start to the new campaign includes just one win in all competitions - against one of the division’s promotion favourites, Huddersfield, on August 16.

The Seasiders take on Barrow tonight in their latest EFL Trophy fixture, before facing Barnsley (H), Bradford City (A), Luton (H) and AFC Wimbledon (H) in their next four league games.

