Where Blackpool finish in League One next season.placeholder image
Where Blackpool finish in League One next season.

Predicted final 2025-26 League One table - and here’s where Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Blackpool have made five new signings ahead of the new League One season.

Anticipation is growing ahead of the new 2025-26 League One campaign, with less than five weeks to go until Blackpool’s curtain raiser against Stevenage.

The Seasiders have been busy so far this summer, with five new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

Centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe were the first to make the move to the Fylde Coast - signing on free transfers from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

With the window reopening on June 16, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli have all since linked up with Steve Bruce’s squad.

With the new signings through the door and with the announcement of the new fixtures, who are the early favourites for promotion next term?

We’ve asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict how the final 2025-26 League One table will look. And here’s where Blackpool are set to end the new campaign.

Your next Blackpool read: 'Embraced it' - Ex-Blackpool, Norwich City and Luton Town figure shares challenges of coaching in America

Reason: Returning League One side, vulnerable to drop.

1. 24th - Mansfield Town

Reason: Returning League One side, vulnerable to drop. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Lower-budget side, expected to battle relegation.

2. 23rd - Northampton Town

Reason: Lower-budget side, expected to battle relegation. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Reason: Promoted from League Two; likely to fight relegation.

3. 22nd - Port Vale

Reason: Promoted from League Two; likely to fight relegation. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Inconsistent recent form last season, at risk of relegation.

4. 21st - Peterborough United

Reason: Inconsistent recent form last season, at risk of relegation. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Promoted from League Two; at risk of relegation.

5. 20th - AFC Wimbledon

Reason: Promoted from League Two; at risk of relegation. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Competitive but may struggle to push higher.

6. 19th - Stevenage

Reason: Competitive but may struggle to push higher. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice