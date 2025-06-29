Anticipation is growing ahead of the new 2025-26 League One campaign, with less than five weeks to go until Blackpool’s curtain raiser against Stevenage.
The Seasiders have been busy so far this summer, with five new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.
Centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe were the first to make the move to the Fylde Coast - signing on free transfers from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.
With the window reopening on June 16, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Franco Ravizzoli have all since linked up with Steve Bruce’s squad.
With the new signings through the door and with the announcement of the new fixtures, who are the early favourites for promotion next term?
We’ve asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict how the final 2025-26 League One table will look. And here’s where Blackpool are set to end the new campaign.
