Unfortunately, signs of positivity are few and far between at Blackpool at the moment.

With the Seasiders currently sat second from bottom in the table with one win, a draw and five defeats from their first seven league games played, there’s little for the Bloomfield Road faithful to really get excited about.

Supporters shouldn’t lose hope, though. After all, there’s still a long way to go this season. Meanwhile, on paper, most of the signings manager Steve Bruce brought in over the summer are more than good enough to get Blackpool out of their current predicament and up the table.

One of those is Danny Imray, who arrived at Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old defender missed the first five games of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the pre-season draw at Doncaster Rovers on July 26. He made his Seasiders debut as a second half substitute against Plymouth - and the former Bromley loanee has been making a good impression ever since, catching the eye against Bolton and following that up with another decent display against Northampton on Saturday.

Imray’s impressive showing wasn’t enough to prevent Bruce’s side from another hard-to-take defeat. However, at a time when signs of progress are valuable and can be hard to find, it’s something to hang on to.

And the fact that his Sixfields display saw him land himself a place in the latest EFL League One team of the week amid some other sterling performances right across the division, then there’s also something for Bruce & Co to build on.

More of the same, or others stepping up to the plate, in the weeks and months ahead would be welcome.

In the meantime, here’s what other players made the division’s team, all thanks to the ratings provided by whoscored.com.

