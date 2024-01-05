Blackpool FC: Injury latest on Seasiders absentees ahead of games against Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion
The Seasiders were without Ollie Norburn and Jake Beesley for their New Year’s Day victory over Lincoln City, with the pair forced off in the defeat away to Port Vale at the end of 2023.
Ahead of the trip to the City Ground, Neil Critchley provided an update on the pair.
"We’re hopeful that Norbs (Ollie Norburn) might be fit for the weekend,” he said.
"He’s improved but still isn’t quote 100 percent. I know he’ll want to be involved.
"Bees (Jake Beesley) won’t be ready for the weekend; although we’ve had more positive news on him. We first feared something was broken but on assessment it’s not. We’re just waiting on further assessment to judge how long that could possibly be.
"Over Christmas, with injury and illness, it was probably the first time this season where we’ve been lacking in numbers at certain times.”
Blackpool have also been without Shayne Lavery and Kylian Kouassi for an extended period of time through injury.
"They won’t be back this weekend,” Critchley added.
"Shayne is slightly ahead of Kylian, and hopefully in the near future they’ll be back.”