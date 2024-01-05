Blackpool boss Neil Critchley maps out Rob Apter plan following successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers

Rob Apter has returned to Blackpool following a successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

The 20-year-old scored five goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for the Birkenhead side- becoming a key member of Nigel Adkins’ squad.

Critchley states the Seasiders will assess the midfielder over the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s returned after his loan came to a natural end so he’s back at the football club,” the Blackpool manager explained.

"He’s training so we’ll assess him and see where we are. We’ve got a chance to speak to him and see him, and we’ll make a decision on what we think is best for him next.

"The last couple of months have gone really well for him. Initially he had to fight his way to get into the team, and then his performances had to be good enough to stay there. They had a difficult start to the season and changed manager.

"I know some of his displays have been really good, so he’s happy and we’re happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rob was at the club during my first spell here, so I’ve seen him at a younger age and we know what’s capable, which he’s starting to prove in the senior game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad