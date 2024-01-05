Blackpool boss Neil Critchley maps out Rob Apter plan following successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers
The 20-year-old scored five goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for the Birkenhead side- becoming a key member of Nigel Adkins’ squad.
Critchley states the Seasiders will assess the midfielder over the next few weeks.
"He’s returned after his loan came to a natural end so he’s back at the football club,” the Blackpool manager explained.
"He’s training so we’ll assess him and see where we are. We’ve got a chance to speak to him and see him, and we’ll make a decision on what we think is best for him next.
"The last couple of months have gone really well for him. Initially he had to fight his way to get into the team, and then his performances had to be good enough to stay there. They had a difficult start to the season and changed manager.
"I know some of his displays have been really good, so he’s happy and we’re happy.
"Rob was at the club during my first spell here, so I’ve seen him at a younger age and we know what’s capable, which he’s starting to prove in the senior game.”
Apter, who made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in 2020, is cup tied for the Seasiders’ two upcoming fixtures in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy- meaning the first window for him to play would be the League One game against Exeter City on January 13.