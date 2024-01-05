Ex-Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer explains why the Seasiders' FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest will be special for him

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says it will be special for him to be at the City Ground for the Seasiders’ FA Cup third round tie away to Nottingham Forest.

The two teams go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2pm), with Neil Critchley’s side looking to shock the Premier League giants.

Bowyer was the manager of Blackpool between 2016 and 2018, but also has a big connection to Forest.

As well as spending time with the club as a player, he also watched on as his dad Ian was part of a historic period for the Nottinghamshire club.

The 52-year-old is set to be in attendance at the City Ground at the weekend as part of BBC Radio Lancashire’s coverage- which he has been a frequent part of so far this season.

"It’s a special place for our family- it’s going to be really good to go there and watch Blackpool,” he said.

"My dad was with Forest for 11 or 12 years. I was then fortunate enough to sign there as a pro. I didn’t break into the first team- I played left back and there was this player in front of me called Stuart Pearce who was captain of England.

"One of my proudest days was being the manager of Blackburn and going to Forest. We got beat in my first year, but in my second we won 3-1, and that was brilliant.

"I was fortunate enough to watch my dad playing for them when they won the European Cup back-to-back.

"My very first memory of football, which really sticks in my mind, was the second of those finals when I was seven or eight.

"We were in a position in the Bernabeu where I could right down to the front row to see my dad before the game to have a chat with him.

"Forest scored very early through my hero- John Robertson. They were up against Hamburg, who had Kevin Keegan playing for them.

"After that goal me and my nana just watched the clock for the rest of the game.

"Obviously Forest won it, and there’s a picture of my dad lifting the trophy, and he’s lifting it towards where we were standing.

"That was my first real memory of football- it’s not a bad one.

"When I look at the City Ground, the fans are magnificent- I think the atmosphere they create is one of the best in the country.

"Blackpool will take a good following too. They make plenty of noise when they start singing ‘come on the Pool.’ It doesn’t half lift the players.”