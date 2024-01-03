News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer discusses his career, his early coaching opportunities, and what inspired him- Podcast

Throughout this season we will be bringing you episodes of the Football Firsts Podcast- focused on all things Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
In this episode we are joined by former Seasiders, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer.

His career achievements include guiding Blackpool back to League One and helping Dundee to the Scottish Championship.

He discussed a number of topics including his spell at Bloomfield Road, his rise through the coaching ranks, and how he was inspired by a historic time at Nottingham Forest.

The podcast is available to listen on Dailymotion, Apple and Spotify.

