Blackpool: Neil Critchley provides the latest on Kenny Dougall and discusses the possibility of adding a new midfielder to his squad
The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Seasiders since the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last month- missing the entirety of the Christmas period.
Critchley has previously stated the lack of game time for the Australian is due to a personal matter.
Ahead of this Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie away to Nottingham Forest, the Blackpool boss said: "He’s training and will be available for selection this weekend.”
Earlier this week, loanee Jensen Weir returned to Brighton & Hove Albion due to his lack of game time at Bloomfield Road.
Discussing whether the Seasiders could look to replace the 21-year-old, Critchley added: “We’ve still got quite a few options there.
"Matty Virtue has returned from injury, Kenny is still here, and Tashan (Oakley-Boothe) is still here- as well as Albie (Morgan), Sonny (Carey) and Norbs (Ollie Norburn).
"We’re alright in numbers, but January can throw up different scenarios and what ifs so we have to be prepared for all kinds of eventualities.”