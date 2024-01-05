Neil Critchley says Kenny Dougall remains in contention to play for Blackpool despite his recent absence.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Seasiders since the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last month- missing the entirety of the Christmas period.

Critchley has previously stated the lack of game time for the Australian is due to a personal matter.

Ahead of this Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie away to Nottingham Forest, the Blackpool boss said: "He’s training and will be available for selection this weekend.”

Earlier this week, loanee Jensen Weir returned to Brighton & Hove Albion due to his lack of game time at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing whether the Seasiders could look to replace the 21-year-old, Critchley added: “We’ve still got quite a few options there.

"Matty Virtue has returned from injury, Kenny is still here, and Tashan (Oakley-Boothe) is still here- as well as Albie (Morgan), Sonny (Carey) and Norbs (Ollie Norburn).