Blackpool FC deadline day: Matt Scrafton's verdict on what business could be done

Neil Critchley has stated repeatedly in recent weeks that the club are looking to strengthen “in one or two areas”.

While Ryan Wintle became the club’s 10th arrival of the window on Saturday evening, the Seasiders are certainly not done.

Speaking to The Gazette last week, Critchley said: “We continue to look and we’re looking forward to a late evening on Tuesday, and hopefully by early morning Wednesday, we can be pleased the squad is shaping up nicely.

“We have to find players we think are going to be at least equal to, if not better than, those we have and that can be difficult.

“You identify your targets all season and hopefully one or two of them might be available.

“You always get some surprises, so it’s good to have a lot of contacts and to know players.

It's likely to be a hectic final day of the transfer window for Neil Critchley

“That can help because, if a player suddenly becomes available, you need to know. The signing of Elliot Embleton in the last window was an example of that.

“One club signing a player can mean someone else becomes surplus to requirements at that club and becomes available. It can be a crazy time.”

There’s also the possibility of player movement in the opposite direction, too.

“Possibly one or two will go out on loan,” Critchley added.

“If you bring in new players, then inevitably some will fall down the pecking order.

“If that does happen, then players want to play and we want them to play, so it could be that a couple in the current squad do move.”

The club’s main focus today will be securing the services of a specialist right-back.

The Seasiders have been without a natural full-back for their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly, who has played the majority of his football to date either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, has been the man filling in there.

The 23-year-old faces a ban after being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, leaving Neil Critchley without a right-back for their next league game against Fulham, which takes place after the international break on Saturday, September 11.

However, according to reports, Blackpool have found a solution in the form of Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling.It’s being reported the 21-year-old is set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge before heading to Bloomfield Road on loan for the remainder of the season.

Pool could even end up bringing in two right-backs, with last season's loanee Jordan Gabriel being linked with a permanent switch from Nottingham Forest.

The Seasiders had previously been frustrated in their attempts to acquire the 22-year-old's services, but The Sun is reporting there's been a late breakthrough.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders are also being linked with a six-figure bid for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.It’s unclear whether the Seasiders submitted their bid for Brannagan before or after the arrival of Wintle - another midfielder - on Saturday.

The Seasiders were also linked with a £300,000 swoop for Shrewsbury Town’s Josh Vela last week, but Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said he was not aware of any bid being made.

Either way, right-back and central midfield appear to be the two positions Blackpool are focusing on right now.

Pool could do with strengthening their ranks in the wings, however, and Crewe Alexandra’s Owen Dale has been linked in recent weeks.

It’s understood the Seasiders tabled a six-figure bid for the 22-year-old, who is keen to leave. But so far Blackpool have been unable to match Crewe’s valuation.

Dale was left out of Crewe’s squad for their 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

One to keep an eye on is last season’s loan star Ellis Simms, who remains at Everton.

The 20-year-old is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a summer groin operation, but little has been said about his current standing at Goodison Park.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season, so a move could be considered more likely in January, rather than today, if he’s still not 100 per cent fit.

In terms of potential outgoings, Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic and Joe Nuttall are all in need of regular first-team football. The trio have yet to feature at all this season and loan moves could be on the cards.

Once the window closes, Blackpool must submit their 25-man squad list to the EFL.

Realistically, if the likes of Howe, Sarkic and Nuttall are left out, as are long-term injury absentees Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles), then Pool have four free spots left to fill.

It’s important to stress, however, that the Seasiders can still sign free agents after the window has closed.

This was an avenue that proved successful last season when players like Kevin Stewart and Kenny Dougall were still available at a time when the majority of other clubs had failed their 25-man quotas.