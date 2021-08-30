Transfer rumour: Blackpool closing in a solution to their right-back problem ahead of transfer deadline

The Seasiders have been without a specialist right-back for their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly, who has played the majority of his football to date either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, has been the man filling in there.

The 23-year-old faces a ban after being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, leaving Neil Critchley without a right-back for their next league game against Fulham.

The fixture takes place after the international break on Saturday, September 11.

However, according to website football.london, Blackpool have agreed a loan move for Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling.

It’s being reported the 21-year-old is set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge before heading to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season.

Sterling during a previous loan spell with Wigan

Sterling, who joined Chelsea at the age of seven, will sign a new two-year deal with the option for a further year.

It’s been reported that Pool’s head coach played a “key role” in convincing Sterling to turn down several other offers and relocate to Bloomfield Road.

Sterling, whose current contract is due to expire in a year’s time, has previously spent time on loan with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

The wing-back made 40 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign for Coventry in League One. He then headed out to Wigan the following season, but his time at the DW Stadium was cut short by a hamstring injury.

During the first lockdown, Sterling suffered a serious, potentially career-threatening illness before later going on to contract coronavirus.

There was loan interest in January, but Chelsea took the decision to keep him at the club and build himself back up with the development squad.

Sterling was part of Thomas Tuchel’s first-team squad in pre-season and played the majority of his pre-season games as a right-sided centre-back, rather than in his preferred wing-back role.

The Islington-born defender has already represented England from Under-16 to Under-20 level.

Should Sterling sign, it will serve as a major boost for the Seasiders who have been without a recognised right-back since Ollie Turton’s departure to Huddersfield Town and Jordan Gabriel’s return to Nottingham Forest.

Pool have looked at bringing Gabriel back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal after last season’s successful loan spell, but they’ve been frustrated in their attempts.

Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle became Blackpool’s 10th signing of the transfer window on Saturday.

The former Crewe Alexandra man will remain with the Seasiders on loan until the end of the season, although the deal does include the option for a January recall.