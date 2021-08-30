Transfer rumour: Blackpool linked with Oxford United's former Liverpool and Fleetwood Town star

According to transfer website Football Insider, the Seasiders have submitted a six-figure offer for the 25-year-old.

Pool, who recently lost midfielder Grant Ward to a long-term injury and are already without Matty Virtue, have reportedly identified Brannagan as a top target in the final two days of the transfer window.

Neil Critchley’s men, who are also being strongly linked with a loan move for Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, have until 11pm on Tuesday night to conclude their business.

It’s unclear whether the Seasiders submitted their bid for Brannagan before or after the arrival of Ryan Wintle on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old, who is also a midfielder, was announced as a Blackpool player on Saturday.The Seasiders were also linked with a £300,000 swoop for Shrewsbury Town’s Josh Vela last week, but Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said he was not aware of any bid being made.

Brannagan, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Kassam Stadium, has regularly been a star performer for Karl Robison’s men in recent years.

Brannagan in action against Blackpool during last season's play-offs

The Manchester-born player, who has previously spent time on loan with Fleetwood Town, came through the youth ranks with Critchley’s former club Liverpool.

He even made three league appearances for the club during the 2016/17 campaign.

Brannagan spent the season with Fleetwood in 2017/18 before making his permanent switch to Oxford.

The central midfielder has been a leading performer for the U’s since then, scoring 16 times in 150 appearances.

Brannagan, who penned a new two-year extension to his contract last summer, was the subject of transfer interest during the January transfer window.

Oxford turned down a bid of more than £500,000 for the midfielder from a Championship club, believed to be Millwall.