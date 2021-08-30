When does the transfer window close? What time must Blackpool's last-minute deals be completed by?

It’s already been a busy summer of recruitment for Neil Critchley’s side, who have brought in 10 players so far.

Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle became the latest player to sign on the dotted line on Saturday, agreeing a season-long loan move.Josh Bowler (Everton), Oliver Casey (Leeds United), Sonny Carey (Kings Lynn), Callum Connolly (Everton), Daniel Grimshaw (Man City), Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Richard Keogh (Huddersfield) and Shayne Lavery (Linfield) have also made the move to Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool still have work to do though and acquiring a new right-back will be their main focus between now and the end of the window.

The Seasiders have been without a specialist right-back for their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly, who has played the majority of his football to date either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, has been the man filling in there.

The 23-year-old faces a ban after being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, leaving Neil Critchley without a right-back for their next league game against Fulham, which takes place after the international break on Saturday, September 11.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could be in for a busy couple of days

However, according to reports, Blackpool have found a solution in the form of Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling.It’s being reported the 21-year-old is set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge before heading to Bloomfield Road on loan for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders are also being linked with a six-figure bid for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.It’s unclear whether the Seasiders submitted their bid for Brannagan before or after the arrival of Wintle - another midfielder - on Saturday.

The Seasiders were also linked with a £300,000 swoop for Shrewsbury Town’s Josh Vela last week, but Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said he was not aware of any bid being made.

The summer transfer window opened on June 9 and is set to close at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Once the window closes, clubs in the Championship must submit their 25-man squads to the EFL.

The January transfer window opens on Saturday, January 1 before closing at 11.59pm on Monday, January 31.

The Seasiders can still sign free agents outside the window.