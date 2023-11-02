It may be a new month but Blackpool FC Community Trust remains as busy as ever during the course of November.

Next week sees this year’s EFL Week of Action begin on November 6, running until November 12, so keep an eye on our social media to see what we get up to.

Our ‘Get Vocal’ men’s mental health sessions continue to take place every Monday evening (6pm-8pm) in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road.

Episode four of the Get Vocal Podcast is due to be released on Friday, November 10: tune in or listen to a Veterans episode featuring a special guest.

Girls' football is on the agenda for Blackpool FC Community Trust this month

Then, on Monday, November 13, we are hosting our EFL Girls Cup with a record 15 teams expected to enter.

November 13 also sees BTEC students at Blackpool FC Sports College on a residential NCS in the Yorkshire Dales.

Running until November 17, it will help students to develop their independence, team-building skills and leadership qualities.

It will highlight the work done in Blackpool to support the many issues impacting on men, including gambling, physical health, sexuality, mental health, death by suicide, county lines, criminality and identity.

One of the activities on offer is a Get Vocal workshop, hosted by the Trust’s team to engage with participants and promote conversations around men’s mental health.

The workshops will mimic what a Get Vocal session looks like and highlights the importance of men speaking out, getting the support they need and reducing stigma.

This month also sees our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC) having fixtures against Westmorland in all of our age groups.

Our U13s, U14s and U15s will also play futsal against Manchester United’s academy girls.

The next block of Future Lioness Development Centres started on October 30 and will run into December, with sessions for girls in the U8-10, U11-12 and U13-14 age groups.

Elsewhere, the next Girls Goalkeeper Development Centre starts on November 6.

November 12 sees Blackpool FC Ladies meet Spennymoor Town in their FA Cup tie, on the same day a programme fair takes place at Bloomfield Road.

The doors open at 10am and the fair will run until 2pm. Admission is £1 for adults with children admitted free.

We also have our weekly Tiny Tangerines sessions, which are every Tuesday at Unity Academy, every Friday at Armfield Academy and every Saturday at Aspire Sports Hub – excluding half-term.

Please visit www.bfcct.co.uk to book a place.

The Festive Fundraiser returns for 2023 with the club and Trust fundraising for this Christmas and beyond.

Segantii Capital Management has also committed to match the final amount raised pound-for-pound, while donations can be made via the Trust’s JustGiving page.

This season we will continue to support our community with food donation points on matchdays.

This will take place at every home game this season with the drop-off point being in the South Stand, close to the Junior Seasiders activity space.

We are looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions. Register your interest by emailing info@bfcct.co.uk