Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School will represent Blackpool FC in the EFL Trust Kids Cup regional final next year after winning Blackpool FC Community Trust’s annual tournament last week.

Held on Monday, October 9, the event took place at Stanley Park and was attended by approximately 180 pupils from primary schools across the Fylde coast.

The EFL Trust Kids Cup is an competition, open to all schools in the Blackpool area, where pupils play in a competitive seven-a-side football tournament against other primary schools.

The winners earn the right to represent their school and Blackpool FC in the regional finals, ultimately hoping to play at Wembley Stadium on the day of the League One play-off final.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School won Blackpool FC Community Trust's EFL Kids Cup for U11s last week Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

This year’s tournament had four groups, with the top two in each going through to the quarter-finals.

After four tense quarter-finals, one of which went to a penalty shootout, the semi-finals saw Sacred Heart defeat Norbreck Academy 2-0, while St Nicholas C of E won 1-0 against Saint John Vianney.

A close final saw some fantastic football, which ended with Sacred Heart winning 1-0 to retain the title and take their place in March’s regional final.

Sacred Heart’s Dannielle Beesley-Monteath said: “We never thought we would win the tournament again and be the first team to win the trophy two years in a row.

“We are extremely proud of the players and look forward to going through to the regional finals, again representing the school and Blackpool FC.”

Next month sees the return of the annual football programme and memorabilia fair in support of Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Organised by Rob Frowen, it takes place on Sunday, November 12 at the Community Trust’s education and community centre at the north end of Bloomfield Road.

There will be up to a dozen stallholders attending, who will be travelling from all four corners of the country.

Anything and everything football-related will be available for sale, which will include match tickets, match worn and signed shirts, sticker albums and all kinds of trade cards, pennants, medals, scarves, autographs and programmes.

Attendees can also bring along their unwanted memorabilia for a no-obligation and free quote as to their value.

The doors open at 10am and the fair will run until 2pm with admission £1 for adults and free for children, with light refreshments also available on the day.

There will also be three former Blackpool players in attendance on the day: Graham Oates, Tony Green and Mike Davies.

Oates began his football career with Blackpool in 1961, making his league debut in Division One that year aged 18.

The midfielder scored 26 goals in 121 games before moving to Grimsby Town in 1968.

Green is widely regarded by Pool fans as one of the club’s greatest players.

He joined in 1967 from Albion Rovers, netting 13 goals in 123 matches, while also helping Pool to the 1971 Anglo-Italian Cup.

Davies played for Blackpool from 1984 to 1995, making 310 appearances for the Seasiders and scoring 16 goals.

He turned out in several positions for Blackpool, starting out as a right-winger but was probably mainly known for playing at right-back.