Blackpool FC Community Trust and Blackpool Football Club are collaborating again to help tackle some of the cost-of-living challenges for the local community throughout the upcoming winter season.

With financial support from Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool Council, we will be opening the doors to Bloomfield Road and operating free Winter Hubs.

These provide families and the socially isolated or vulnerable members of our community with a place to keep warm and socialise with access to WiFi, refreshments and hot food.

As part of our ‘Tangerine Together’ initiative, the following hubs will recommence from Tuesday, October 31 in the Moretti Lounge at Bloomfield Road.

A drop-off point will be in operation at Bloomfield Road tomorrow in support of Blackpool Foodbank Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

‘Pool Together’ runs from 1pm-3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when people can play table tennis, as well as take part in chair-based exercises and other games.

They can also enjoy a hot drink and some toast with anyone welcome to attend.

Free Family Hubs take place from 3.30pm-5.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, when everyone will receive a hot meal with tea and coffee available throughout.

Children can play games and take part in crafts, while families can eat, spend time together and talk about their day.

It should be noted, however, that these hubs are specifically for families with children.

The Hubs were a huge success last year, supporting more than 100 members of our community every evening.

If you find yourself facing challenges with your bills, feeling isolated during the dark evenings or simply craving a change of environment, please come and join us.

All we ask is that you book through the link on our website at www.bfcct.co.uk

Anyone requiring assistance can call us on 01253 348691 and follow BFCCT on social media to keep up to date with Trust activities.

Rachel Leaver, the community navigation and living support manager, said: “We have been supporting families through the warmer months with food and a place to spend time as a family.

“It is during winter when our community is feeling the cost-of-living crisis the most. The Family Hubs mean that people are able to turn off their heating for a couple of hours and come and receive a free hot meal in a lovely environment.

“Children can play games, take part in crafts or play on games consoles whilst parents socialise and get out of the house.

“Everyone is welcome, no matter their circumstances, and will be greeted with a smile.”

Working with residents as young as two years old, up to adults in the later stages of life, Blackpool FC Community Trust provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities as well as improve physical fitness, health and education.

If you think you could help support the Hubs over winter by volunteering your time, please email: [email protected] for more information.

We also hold a drop-off point for food donations on matchdays to support Blackpool FoodBank.

Kim will be near the club shop before the home game against Peterborough United tomorrow. Thank you for your support.