A couple of Blackpool players have been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a busy week in the transfer window this week, with two new players joining Steve Bruce’s squad and one agreeing an extension with the club.

Sammy Silvera was the first arrival, signing on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The Australian international had spent the first half the campaign with Portsmouth, but things at Fratton Park didn’t go to plan, with no goal contributions in 12 outings in all competitions.

Silvera was soon followed through the doors at Bloomfield Road by Tom Bloxham - who has joined Blackpool on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net four times this season, including his goal against the Seasiders on New Year’s Day.

Finally, Josh Onomah agreed extended terms with the Fylde Coast outfit following the conclusion of his short-term contract earlier this month.

Departures

Alongside setting out to add new players this month, Blackpool also set out the target of slimming down Bruce’s squad.

Elliot Embleton was the first to depart, joining Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee, while loanee Dom Ballard was recalled by his parent club Southampton.

A couple of other players have also been linked with an exit this week.

Joseph attracting Championship interest

Kyle Joseph will certainly not be a player the Seasiders are looking to lose this month, with the striker enjoying a strong campaign so far, scoring seven times in League One.

Football League World report that Hull City are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old, as they look to boost their squad in a bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Tigers currently sit 22nd in the second tier, with only 23 points from 26 games.

Joseph, who is a product of the Wigan Athletic academy, joined Blackpool from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

It proved to be a frustrating first campaign on the Fylde Coast for the forward. After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

After returning to action, he failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

This season has seen a vast improvement from Joseph, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a key part of Bruce’s plans.

Ashworth linked with Scotland switch

Zac Ashworth arrived at Bloomfield Road in the summer on a permanent deal from Bolton Wanderers.

The defender was initially signed to play a wing-back role under former head coach Critchley, but a change in management brought a new system without his natural position.

Zac Ashworth

Throughout the first half of the campaign, the 22-year-old was limited to just six league appearances, and was often used as a back-up centre back by Bruce.

According to Alan Nixon, Ashworth is set to head north of the border for the remainder of the season, with SPL making a move to add him on loan.