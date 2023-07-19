Blackpool are now gearing up for their first season back in League One following relegation last term.

We are now gettng into the thick of pre-season, and after a friendly defeat to Plymouth Argyle, things should get a little more serious for the Tangerines from here. Barrow await this weekend, ahead of friendly fixtures with Morecambe and Hibernian ahead of the season opener against Burton Albion on August 5.

As preparations are stepped up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Blackpool and their new League One rivals.

Goalkeeper capture

Blackpool continued to add to their squad with the capture of Mackenzie Chapman on Tuesday.

The youngster has penned an initial one-year deal, while the club have an option to extend the contract by a further 12 months at any point ahead of next summer. Neil Critchley needed depth at the goalkeeper position heading into the new season, and Chapman adds to the signing of Richard O’Donnell earlier this summer.

Chapman told the club website: “This is a great opportunity and one I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work alongside some great goalkeepers and staff and continue my progression. I’ve settled into the group well and really enjoyed being out in Ireland with the squad. I feel part of the group already and can’t wait to get going.”

Pompey land loan deal

Portsmouth have continued to overhaul their squad with a new signing ahead of the new season.

Pompey have now confirmed the capture of Norwich City starlet Abu Kamara on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old already has three senior Norwich appearances to his name, but he will now spend the season competing for a spot at Fratton Park.

Kamara becomes Portsmouth’s 11 signing of the summer so far.

Palmer’s prediction

Carlton Palmer has locked in a prediction for the new League One season.

The favourites may speak for themselves ahead of the new campaign, but Palmer believes there will be three ‘surprise packages’ to keep an eye on.