Steve Bruce has confirmed Charlton Athletic have approached Blackpool over a move for Rob Apter.

The 22-year-old has been with the Seasiders since 2019, and has proven to be a success story from the club’s academy set-up.

Having risen through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, the winger was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him make his way up through the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with Blackpool, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, Apter became a key man under Bruce - scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 43 league games under the experienced coach.

Bruce responds to Apter interest

Discussing the interest in the Seasiders youth product, the Blackpool boss has admitted it’s a similar situation to the one that saw Kyle Joseph join Hull City back in January.

“We’ve had conversations with Charlton, but where it’s at, I really don’t know - that’s for others to talk about,” he said.

“We don’t want to sell Rob, but we all know in football that everyone has their price. Whether there’s any more developments, I’m not too sure.

“He’s a dying breed. He’s one of those that can go past people and make something happen. None of us want him to go, but it’s football. It’s obviously a difficult situation, for Rob he could get to the Championship.

“We’ll see what develops, and we’ll be open and honest to the punters and say it the way it is.

“It’s exactly the same as Kyle (Joseph). As a manager, you don’t want these lads to go, but everyone’s got their price, and if it gets to a level where we think it’s good money for us, then we’ll have a look at it and see where it takes us.

“We’re always planning. You never want to sell your best players, but when the bigger boys come with a financial package, then it becomes a difficult situation.

“We’ll show him the same respect that we showed to Kyle.”

