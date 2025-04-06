Blackpool boss shares reason for first half sub and explains other brutal changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s season suffered a damaging blow on Saturday afternoon as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders fell behind to a first half goal from Hakeem Odoffin, before Sonny Carey converted a penalty in the 80th minute to pull them level.

In the closing stages of normal time, Joe Rafferty bagged a winner for the Millers, just moments after Jake Beesley was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce was brutal with his changes, with three coming on at half time. The 64-year-old also replaced Lee Evans after only 34 minutes, but this was due to a bug that has been doing the rounds around the camp.

“We’ve got one of two who aren’t well, with Evo in particular,” the Blackpool boss said.

“That’s been hanging around two or three of them. I’m not making any excuses, we’ve put big energy in the last two or three games. I thought about changing it on Tuesday, but I decided to go with it, but it looked like a game too far today - it was disappointing.”

Bruce discusses Blackpool’s half time changes

Sammy Silvera (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Two of Bruce’s half time subs saw Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher both replaced, despite the pair having been in strong form prior to the trip to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rob Apter also exited, as Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton and Beesley all entered the action.

“It’s not easy to make the call, because the players at the top end have done so,” he stated.

“I just thought they lacked a lot of energy and were struggling. I’m paid to make big decisions, and I thought we were much better in the second half, we got ourselves back in the game.

“I think the sub did make an impact and gave us more energy. We were better as a team in the second half.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders' late play-off push hits bump in the road as Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town win.