Ashley Fletcher capped off a strong individual performance with a goal in Blackpool’s 3-0 victory away to Reading.

Albie Morgan and Rob Apter had both found the back of the net in the first half, before the Seasiders’ third goal came after the break.

Fletcher thought he had scored in the first half, but was denied by a fingertip save by Joel Pereira - who pushed a close-range header against the bar.

The ex-Manchester United youngster made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent on the back of a number of difficult spells with various other clubs, including both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in the last couple of seasons.

It seemed as if his time in Tangerine was heading in a similar direction, before enjoying an upturn in form in recent weeks following an honest conversation with Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce.

“Fletch seems to be grasping the nettle of what we require,” said the Seasiders boss.

“The goalkeeper pulled off a wonderful save that could only be for him, but if he keeps working then it’ll happen for him.

“He’s found it difficult at times but he’s grasped what’s required and he didn’t half put a shift in today - which I’m delighted with. At any level you need to work as a team.

“We had a huge conversation which he has responded to, and I think he appreciated that. You never lose your ability. He’s had good ability, but he’s had injuries, and unfortunately two or three weeks ago he was playing within himself; you can’t do that at this level.

“He’s taken it on board, and he looks a player. Sometimes it does go the other way and they don’t listen to you or accept it, but he wants to do well, he’s a good kid.

“I’m pleased he got a goal and looks like he used to.”