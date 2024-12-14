Steve Bruce states Blackpool’s aim has to be to remain consistent following their dominant 3-0 win away to Reading.

Albie Morgan, Rob Apter and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The result made it three league wins on the bounce for Bruce’s side, with all of them coming away from Bloomfield Road.

“We’ve improved enormously so we need to stay there and find that consistency,” the Blackpool head coach said.

“When we first came in we were unbeaten in our first five, and then we went on an awful run, but that can happen in this league.

“Finding that consistency has to be the aim because there’s still a difference in how we play compared to before.

“We were comfortable; really comfortable. We played a certain shape, and we had a game plan where we stopped the supply into (Lewis) Wing. It's a great result, I’m delighted for everyone.

“That was as arguably as well as we’ve performed for a long time - Huddersfield and Charlton come to mind.

“That’s our third away from home on the trot, and we thoroughly deserved it. We played very well from front to back, and we’re very pleased.

“We’re getting a few back, and there’s no secret to it when you see Albie (Morgan) running around in the way he does, and his ability to get a goal.

“We looked like a very decent team again, which we’ve got to stay with, because our problem is that inconsistency.

“We’ve changed over the last few months, but we’re edging towards getting our good players back fit and ready. Defensively we look a lot more solid than we did a month ago, which is pleasing, so let’s hope we can stay in the moment.”