'Body on the line,' 'electric' and 'big shift:' Blackpool player ratings as four score 9/10 in Reading win

Albie Morgan opened scoring for the Seasiders in the 24th minute with a low-driven shot from the edge of the box finding the bottom corner.

The advantage was soon doubled by Rob Apter, with the winger finishing on the rebound after an initial attempt from Kyle Joseph was saved by Joel Pereira.

Just before that, the Royals keeper had also denied Ashley Fletcher – who saw his header from close-range pushed onto the post by the fingertips of the 28-year-old.

After the break, the striker eventually got his rewards for a big shift, with a goal from close-range coming from further good work by Joseph.

1 . How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

2 . Harry Tyrer- 7 There wasn't too much for Harry Tyrer to do, but dealt with any shots that did come his way quite comfortably.

3 . Odel Offiah- 8 Odel Offiah put in a solid shift at right back.

4 . Matthew Pennington- 8 Matthew Pennington was perhaps lucky to not give a penalty away at the beginning of the second half, but on the whole it was a strong afternoon.

5 . Olly Casey- 9 On his return to action following a one-match suspension, Olly Casey was crucial at the Seasiders at the back, with the centre back making a number of big challenges and constantly putting his body on the line.