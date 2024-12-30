Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool will be in a good position to welcome additional players back to action for their New Year’s Day game against Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ Boxing Day game away to Wrexham saw the return of Sonny Carey off the bench - with the midfielder also featuring as a substitute in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Winger CJ Hamilton and Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott are set to be the next players to come back into contention for the Fylde Coast outfit, with games against Gareth Ainsworth’s Shrews and Wycombe Wanderers coming in quick succession at the start of 2025.

After enduring an injury crisis at Bloomfield Road in recent times, Bruce looks set to have a full squad to pick from in the early stages of the New Year.

“By the time Wednesday comes around, CJ (Hamilton) would’ve trained for a week, so I’ll speak to the medical department on that one to see how he is,” he said.

“Big Elkan Baggott is around us, and we’ve Sonny Carey come on. Hopefully in a couple of weeks time, we’ll have everyone available. Considering a month ago we had eight to 10 missing - it’s good to have.

“They’ve had different types of injuries, which we can’t legislate for, but we’ve got to box a bit clever.

“We have six weeks in the summer, and then five games to get them right, but unfortunately, we don’t have this time, so it’s always a big gamble when they’re ready.”

Ahead of the recent draw with Birmingham, Baggott was involved in Blackpool’s pre-match warm-up.

Since making the summer loan move to the Fylde Coast, the defender has been frustrated by injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a lengthy ankle injury after just three games in Tangerine, before having to endure another spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh problem on his return to action.

In recent times, Bruce has utilised Matthew Pennington and Olly Casey as his two central defenders in the Seasiders’ back four, but is open to a selection headache with the return of Baggott.

“The more problems I have like that; the better,” he added.

“I brought him with us today to get him back into the fold so he’s champing at the bit for a chance.

“He’s been here six months and I’ve only seen him play twice, so it’ll be good to get him back on the grass to see what he can do, but the other ones have the shirt at the moment.

“It’s an early turnaround on Wednesday, so we’ll see.”