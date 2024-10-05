Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool travel to Field Mill to take on Mansfield Town this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Both clubs have experienced coaches at the helm, with Nigel Clough guiding the Stags to League One last season, and Steve Bruce taking over at Bloomfield Road just under a month ago.

The pair have come up against each other a number of times throughout their managerial careers, as well as having some memorable clashes as players.

“I remember him scoring twice for Liverpool against Man U back in the day, we were winning 3-0 and it ended up 3-3 - he was a good player,” Bruce said.

“He’s had longevity in the game because he’s talented, and I think he enjoys the game as much as we all do. He’s done very well at Mansfield in particular, and he did a fantastic job at Burton for many years.

“You have to applaud Nigel, he’s one of the few that’s been going as long as I have. I’ve got the utmost respect for what he’s done over his career. It couldn’t have been easy going into management with who his father was, and I’m sure that’s been thrown at him many times.

“He’s a great lad, and a big football person. His teams are always difficult to beat. Mansfield are a good side on the bounce of promotion so we know what’s coming.”