Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the club remain interested in bringing Niall Ennis back to Bloomfield Road next season following his impressive loan spell.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has enjoyed a strong few months on the Fylde Coast after joining the Seasiders from Stoke City in January.

In 14 League One outings, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net six times, as he has put his struggles of recent years behind him in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World report that Wigan are eyeing up a move for the former Plymouth Argyle man, with Latics boss Lowe having worked with the striker during his time in the dugout at Home Park.

The ex-Preston North End head coach was appointed at the Brick Community Stadium last month following the sacking of Shaun Maloney, and will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad during the off-season.

Reacting to the reports linking Ennis with a move elsewhere, Bruce stated: “It’s his old manager, so it doesn’t surprise me. He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here. We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

Wigan’s response to the reports

Former PNE boss Ryan Lowe is currently in charge of League One Wigan Athletic | Getty Images

Elsewhere, the links with the Potters striker were also put to Wigan boss Lowe.

“He would be well known to me because I revitalised his career. I signed him from Wolves for Plymouth Argyle, and he did fantastic for me and fantastic for them after I left,” he told Wigan Today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, I know Niall very well, he's a fantastic lad and he's a goalscorer at this level, definitely. He's been up and down the Championship, he's had some opportunities.

“I think he's probably one of many who will be linked, given we obviously have a friendship. He's contracted to Stoke City for another 12 months I think, but we're always in the market for good players - and Niall is certainly one of them.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.