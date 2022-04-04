Blackpool boss provides injury update on Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel ahead of Preston North End derby clash

The defender hobbled off the Bloomfield Road pitch on Saturday with an ankle injury during the 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With three substitutions already made, the Seasiders had no option but to finish the game with 10 men.

Providing an update on Sterling’s status ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Deepdale, Critchley said: “It’s indifferent news if I’m honest.

“He went over on his ankle, so it’s sore. He’s iced it and we’re going to make the decision as late as possible.

“He’s desperate to play obviously and he’s been a brilliant performer for us, so we’ll give him as much time as possible.”

Blackpool will be desperate for Sterling to prove his fitness as he was their standout performer on Saturday by some distance.

Should the Chelsea loanee be ruled out, Critchley might have no option but to recall Jordan Gabriel who has only just returned from a lay-off of his own.

The defender returned to training last Friday following the hamstring injury he suffered in the 4-1 win against Reading at the end of February.

“Jordan trained on Sunday and he trained again on Monday, so it’s something we have to decide on because he’s been out for five weeks or so with a hamstring,” Critchley added.

“We’d have to make that decision when we finally know about Dujon.”

The Seasiders otherwise have no fresh injury concerns as they look to complete a first league double over Preston since 1974.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh and Keshi Anderson will all be pushing to start after returning to the bench against Forest at the weekend.

Assessing his side’s squad news, Critchley said: “I think it will otherwise be very similar to Saturday, I don’t think anyone else is out or coming back in.