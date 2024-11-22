Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states his attention is yet to turn towards the January transfer window.

A number of injuries over the last few months have highlighted the areas where the Seasiders are currently short in personnel, with a number of the summer signings made to fit in a different formation to the one currently being utilised.

Bruce says transfer talk will be on the agenda in the next few weeks, having not yet touched on the subject with the club’s recruitment team.

“I’ve not really looked into January yet,” he admitted.

“Of course those conversations will be around the corner, but it’s not always the answer, because when we’ve got a squad of players all fit and raring to go, we’ve got a decent balance; apart from in the wide areas where we’re a little bit short. We’ve just been hit with a lot of injuries.

“I’ve not really analysed it, but we will do, I’m sure. The club and David (Downes) will be looking at it, because that’s the way they are.

“We will be having that conversation in the next two to three weeks, discussing if there is anyone out there who can make us better - that’s normal for any club.”

Bruce took over at Bloomfield Road just a few days after the summer transfer window closed, but states no talks around the January transfer window took place during that period.

“I didn’t speak about that at all,” he added.

“I looked at the balance of the squad, and thought if everyone is alright then we’ve got a decent enough looking squad to compete with where we want to get to.

“There’s been times where we’ve lost four or five of the first-team, which is difficult. So we’ve got to get them back fit and up and running again.

“There’s only really Birmingham in this league that could lose so many and cope. It’s pretty obvious we haven’t been able to.”