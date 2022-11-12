Blackpool boss Michael Appleton fires back after being accused of negativity over 25-point claim

Pool’s head coach received some criticism during the week from supporters who accused him of negativity and setting the bar too low.

But Appleton has hit back, claiming a points tally of 25 points – halfway to that traditionally magical 50-point mark – would have to be welcomed heading into the World Cup break.

To reach 25 points, Blackpool must first beat fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic in a crunch encounter at the DW Stadium later today in their final fixture before a month-month break.

“The players aren’t daft, we’re not daft, we know how big a game it is,” Appleton said.

“If we can get a result, we know it’s a huge three points for everybody because it keeps Wigan away from us but 25 points looks good after 21 games, regardless of what people want to say. The reality for us is that is a good number after 21 games.

“I know there’s a big furore over people using that and saying that and seeing it as a negative thing, but I can’t get my head around that if I’m being honest.

“Maybe I’m just too honest and too straight and people don’t like that, but the reality is – and I’ve said it a million times and I will continue to say it – there are about 12 clubs in this division and their only objective, or certainly their first objective, is to stay in this league.

“Beyond that, it’s to try and finish as high as they possibly can and get as many points as they possibly can.

“People can moan and groan and say what they like, but the reality is – having been in this game as long as I have – that is the objective for at least 12 clubs in this league.

“I deal with reality every single day of my life, so there you go.”

Today’s opponents Wigan play their first game since parting ways with former Seasider Leam Richardson.