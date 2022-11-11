The striker claims the award after banging in seven goals in seven games last month as he climbed to the top of the league’s scoring charts.

The 26-year-old sees off competition from Millwall’s Zian Flemming, Viktor Gyokeres, of Coventry City, and Birmingham City’s centre-back Austin Trusty to win the gong.

“It’s a nice feeling to win this award,” Yates said.

“This is the first one I’ve won and I appreciate the panel voting for me.

“October was a bit surreal for me. I don’t think I’ve previously scored seven goals in a month during my career.

“Without my team-mates, I don’t think I’d have scored any of them. They play a major part in it and I thank them every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yates fired in seven goals in seven games last month

“We have a great bunch of lads here who work hard for each other and we just want to kick on again now and do our very best for the fans.”

Yates also earned the praise of his boss Michael Appleton who says the award is deserved recognition for his talisman.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Jerry, not just for his goals in October but for his performances overall,” Appleton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yates saw off competition from Zian Flemming, Viktor Gyokeres and Austin Trusty

“He’s got the reward for that and been recognised for those performances.

“He’ll be keen to carry on that goalscoring form now, having already beaten his tally from last season.

“He’s full of life, he’s energetic and he takes those attributes onto the pitch with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing I’ve wanted him to do is show that key bit of composure at the right moment and he’s done that so far this season.”

EFL expert Don Goodman, who was on the voting panel for the award, doesn’t think this will be the last we hear of Yates this season.

“A brilliant solo effort against Watford was the highlight," he said.

"There’ll be plenty more where that came from if he can take this form and confidence into the rest of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany won the Championship’s manager of the month award after his Burnley side enjoyed an unbeaten October, winning five games and drawing three.