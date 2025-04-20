Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s yet to watch the Wrexham documentary - but is very much aware of the journey the Welsh outfit has been on.

The Seasiders welcome Phil Parkinson’s side to Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday, as they look to keep their slim play-off hopes alive, while their opponents look to continue their own push for promotion to the Championship.

Since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney back in 2021, the club haven’t been short of attention - as they have rocketed their way up the football pyramid.

The Red Dragons’ recent rise has been documented by the popular Disney documentary Welcome to Wrexham, with the cameras set to capture their upcoming trip to the Fylde Coast.

Bruce admits he enjoys fly-on-the-wall TV shows, but admits he wouldn’t be keen on doing one at Blackpool.

““I haven’t seen the documentary, but it’s a great story, with what they’ve done for Wrexham, you can only applaud them,” he said.

“They’ve had success on the pitch and the manager has done an amazing job. I’m sure it’s not easy at times, but it’s going to be a great atmosphere on Monday.

“I’ve never been in a documentary, but a long, long time ago, we did something at Man U with a behind-the-scenes camera. I don’t think we’ll be doing that here.

“Some of the fly-on-the-wall stuff, like the motor racing one, are terrific. People tell me the golf one is good too.”

Wrexham’s linked to World Cup winner

Sergio Ramos has been told to sign for Wrexham (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The involvement of Reynolds and McElhenney have allowed Wrexham to bring some standout names to the Racecourse Ground over the last few years.

In January, Jay Rodriguez became the latest player to drop down a level to experience life in North Wales, following in the footsteps of the likes of Steven Fletcher and James McClean.

Other high-profile figures have also been linked with the club in recent times, Jamie Vardy and Gareth Bale.

The most recent name to be thrown into the hat is Real Madrid legend, four-time Champions League winner, and World Cup champion Sergio Ramos - who is currently with Monterrey in Mexico.

Speaking to Bet365, former Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes made the link, stating: “Could we see Sergio Ramos at Wrexham? Well, once you leave Real Madrid and that top media spotlight, you have a lot of choice.

“He chose, for example, to go to Sevilla because he's from Seville and he really wanted to go back.

“Then he left Seville and now he has decided to go to Mexico. I imagine it was a friendship with some of the directors. There's no special connection there before but it's another step in his career, steps with less responsibility, less pressure, more on a personal level.

“He wanted to live a different experience, and if the experience gives him the chance to be happy on a personal level, more than a sporting one, go for it. If that's the case with Wrexham, too, it'll probably be a good thing.”

