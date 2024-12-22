Blackpool boss addresses major Bloomfield Road problem following home frustrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have faced difficulties with their home form so far this season - with their final outing at Bloomfield Road in 2024 proving to be another underwhelming afternoon.

The Seasiders were unable to break down Stevenage in a 0-0 stalemate on the Fylde Coast on Saturday, with chances scarce for both sides.

Despite having one of the best records on their own patch during the 2023/24 campaign, it’s been a different story in recent times, with only two league wins under their belt in total this season.

Their tally of just 11 points leaves them 20th in the home table for the third tier, making it a clear area of improvement.

“It’s amazing, last year it was away from home,” Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce said.

“We certainly showed resilience (against Stevenage) with the way we defended, in that respect I was delighted with us, but at home we’ve got to create more and be more offensive - it just wasn’t there.

“However, we’re not getting beat, we’re just drawing. We’ve taken 10 points out of 12, which is okay.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve played poorly in the two league games, Northampton and Stevenage, and we haven’t done enough in the final third.

“Teams are going to come and be defensive against us, and we have to find a way to be better than what we have in the last couple of games.

“We have to improve. If we’d taken an extra two points then we would’ve been closer to the play-offs. That’s still in our sights. It’s a frustration for everyone at the moment but we haven’t played well enough in the last couple of games in particular.

“The supporters here are terrific. They pay their hard-earned money to get behind their team, and it means so much to them. I’m just disappointed we’ve not given them enough to shout about.”