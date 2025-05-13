Ex-Blackpool promotion-winner Neil Danns has been named as the new manager of Southport FC.

Former Blackpool midfielder Neil Danns has landed his first management job in two years.

The 42-year-old was on loan twice with the Seasiders during his playing career, with his spells coming in 2003 and 2017 respectively.

During his second stint, he was part of the side that won promotion via the League Two play-offs under Gary Bowyer, and started in the 2-1 final victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

After being a player manager with Macclesfield between 2021 and 2023, Danns has spent the last couple of seasons with Tranmere Rovers as an assistant coach, but will now step back down the divisions to take on the top job at Southport in National League North.

The ex-Guyana international becomes the permanent replacement for Jim Bentley, who was sacked back in March, with former Accrington Stanley midfielder David Morgan serving as interim coach for the last few months.

Discussing his new role, Danns told Southport’s in-house media: “I’m really excited, really grateful, I can’t wait to get going now. I think there’s so much potential in the club, so I’m looking forward to bringing that out.

“I’m going to go in detail looking into the squad and what I think we need. I expect a lot of energy and confidence, and it’s up to me to bring that out of the players. We know it won’t happen straight away but we’re pretty confident that we can get the team playing the way we envision.”

Summary of Danns’ career

Neil Danns (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Danns started his professional playing career with Blackburn Rovers, and it was during his time at Ewood Park that he was first sent out to Blackpool, among others.

The midfielder eventually made the permanent move to Colchester United, before linking up with Birmingham City in 2006 - where he was coached by now-Seasiders boss Steve Bruce for a period.

Following that, he made over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace between 2008 and 2011, before having stints with the likes of Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Tranmere Rovers.

In 2020, the 42-year-old made the drop down to non-league, playing for Radcliffe, Halifax Town and Connah’s Quay, before joining Macclesfield Town.

