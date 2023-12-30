Blackpool are 15 places and 18 points better off than their Fylde coast neighbours

Former Fleetwood manager Lee Johnson

Blackpool rivals Fleetwood Town have parted company with manager Lee Johnson.

The Highbury Stadium announced the decision on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Friday night’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Bolton. A statement on the club website read: 'Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect. Assistant Manager Darren Way and First Team Coach Phil Jevons will also depart – everyone at the Club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club.The Club will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.'

Johnson, who was only appointed Fleetwood manager on September 10, departs with the club second from bottom in the League One table and two points from safety.

The former Hibs and Sunderland manager was axed after overseeing five defeats in the Cod Army’s past seven league games. They also exited the FA Cup at the second-round stage following a 4-0 loss away to Cambridge United.

Since Johnson's appointment, Fleetwood’s record stood at P21 W6 D5 L10. Two of those draws preceeded Friday night’s loss to Bolton, with the Seasiders' neighbours following up their pre-Christmas 1-1 draw at league leaders Portsmouth with an identical scoreline against Carlisle on Boxing Day.