Blackpool and Sheffield United discover their punishment for Battle of Bramall Lane full-time brawl

Both sides were hit with FA charges after the two sets of players came together at the full-time whistle following the dramatic 3-3 draw.

Referee David Webb dished out four red cards during the game, two during the 90 minutes after two after the final whistle.

Blackpool defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson were both shown red cards during the final stages of the game after picking up two yellows each.

The two sets of players would then become embroiled in a melee at the final whistle, culminating in Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham wrestling Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery to the ground – resulting in both being sent off.

Both clubs appealed the red cards but, following an independent FA hearing, the dismissals were upheld.

Both Blackpool and the Blades were also accused of failing to control their players after the game had ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery were sent off following the final whistle

According to an FA spokesperson, both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

The Seasiders have now been hit with a £25,000 fine, while Sheffield United have been fined £12,500.

Blackpool’s punishment is harsher because this is the second time they’ve been charged by the FA this season, having been fined £10,000 for a similar offence against Burnley back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets, meanwhile, were only fined £5,000.