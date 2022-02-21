Blackpool and Chelsea discover their potential FA Youth Cup semi-final opponent

The tie, which comes a day after the first-team are in action against QPR at Loftus Road, is being played at Stamford Bridge and will kick-off at 6pm.

Ahead of the game, the draw for the semi-final has been made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of Thursday night's game will take on either Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest in the last four, the FA has today confirmed.

Blackburn and Forest do battle at Ewood Park on Thursday, March 3.

"The draws for the FA Youth Cup semi-final and final have been made, with remaining clubs in the quarter final now being able to see their potential route to the title," the FA said.

"With sixth round ties taking place from Thursday, February 24 through until Tuesday, March 3, the two semi-final ties will be scheduled to take place before Saturday, March 26.

Blackpool's Under-18s beat Newcastle in the fifth round to reach the last eight

"From there, the final will take place at the home of either Manchester United, Leicester City, Wolves or Brighton & Hove Albion, and played before Saturday, April 30."

John Murphy's side booked their spot in the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

Arnold Matshazi bagged a double, while Jake Daniels made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

The win sets up a mouthwatering tie with one of the strongest academies in the country in Chelsea, who fought back from three goals down in their fifth round clash to beat Liverpool 4-3.

The Premier League giants have enjoyed unrivalled success in the FA Youth Cup in recent years, winning the competition seven times between 2010 and 2018.

They were also runners up in 2020 when they were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for juniors. They must be purchased in advance as there will be no pay on the gate available.

The semi-final draw

1 Manchester United or Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion

2 Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest v Chelsea or Blackpool

The final

Manchester United or Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest or Chelsea or Blackpool