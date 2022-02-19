Reading appoint former Blackpool boss as interim manager days before trip to Bloomfield Road

The Championship strugglers announced Veljko Paunovic had been sacked shortly after their 3-2 win against Preston North End this afternoon.

In the same statement, it was also confirmed that Ince would be coming in a short-term basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will take charge of his Tom for a second time, as the 30-year-old is currently on loan with the Royals from Stoke City.

The pair also worked together during Ince's time at Blackpool.

Reading, who are five points ahead of the bottom three, make the trip to Bloomfield Road next Saturday.

"Owner Mr Dai Yongge wanted to afford Veljko time to turn around a poor recent run of results that now sees us in a battle for second tier survival," Reading said in a statement.

Ince also took charge of his son Tom while manager at Bloomfield Road

"However, with nearly a third of the season still remaining and every point now vital in our bid to retain Championship status, the decision has been mutually agreed to make a change.

"Former England captain Paul Ince, father to Royals loanee Tom Ince, has been appointed to take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis alongside academy manager Michael Gilkes, while we embark on the thorough search for a new permanent manager.

"The club will make no additional comment at this time but will provide further updates as soon as possible."

Ince left Blackpool in January 2014 after less than a year in charge, becoming the club's fourth-shortest-serving manager.

Under his management, Blackpool won 12 out of 42 games and, at the time of his sacking, the club had won just two points from their last 12 games.

Prior to his move to Reading, it was the 54-year-old's last role in management.